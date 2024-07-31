Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Driver injured in rollover on US 20 west of Idaho Falls

KIFI/KIDK
By
today at 8:40 AM
Published 8:54 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital from a crash on US 20 west of Idaho Falls on Tuesday, July 30.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened on 55th West at 3:30 p.m.

They said the driver was heading west in a black 1993 GMC pickup when he lost control and went off the right side of the road causing it to roll. It ended up in a nearby yard.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County assisted with the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content