Driver injured in rollover on US 20 west of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital from a crash on US 20 west of Idaho Falls on Tuesday, July 30.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened on 55th West at 3:30 p.m.

They said the driver was heading west in a black 1993 GMC pickup when he lost control and went off the right side of the road causing it to roll. It ended up in a nearby yard.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County assisted with the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.