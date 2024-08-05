Skip to Content
Two killed in motorcycle accident in Idaho Falls

today at 10:33 PM
Published 10:38 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Two people are dead following a crash in Idaho Falls early Sunday morning. 

Idaho Falls Police said it happened on Riverside Drive near Vissing Circle.

Police said two motorcycles were headed north on Riverside Drive when they failed to make the curve near Vissing Circle and crossed into oncoming lanes.

One of them hit a car heading south.

The other rider swerved around the car, lost control, and ended up crashing into a curb and hitting a crosswalk pole.

Neither of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets and died from their injures. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

The names of the victims were not released.

