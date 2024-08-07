Skip to Content
Log truck gets stuck under Northgate Mile underpass

Workers trying to fit the lumber truck under the bridge
Noah Farley
By
today at 11:14 AM
Published 3:45 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Another truck got stuck under the Northgate Mile underpass Wednesday morning. This one was carrying logs.

The truck was pulled backward from under the bridge. Workers hammered down parts of it to help it fit underneath. Eventually, they were able to get the truck through.

Once the truck reached the other side, a worker climbed back on top of the lumber to readjust parts of the truck.

This truck is one of many that has been stuck at this underpass since the beginning of the year.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

