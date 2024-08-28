YMCA to open new learning center to help parents of 1 to 5 year olds

Idaho Falls YMCA is opening a new learning center on the ISU campus in Idaho Falls. Donovan Stokes stopped by the studio to explain what the new center could do to help parents.

Below is a transcript of the interview:

KAILEY GALAVIZ: We got YMCA preparing to open a new learning center. Donovan Stokes from Idaho Falls YMCA in studio. Thank you so much for being here.

DONOVAN STOKES: Thank you very much.

KAILEY So tell us what this new center is all about.

DONOVAN: So we are very excited about our new YMCA Learning Center. And so it's going to be a part of ISU campus in Idaho Falls, right next to Freeman Park, and is the YMCA Early Learning Center for 1 to 5 year olds.

JEFF ROPER: So it's for the youngins?

DONOVAN: For the youngins, yeah. So we have a lot of parents that are, you know, working hard. And so, you know, we are partnering with the community to make sure that while parents are working and, trying to make ends meet and trying to provide for their family, they have a safe place to go for their children.

JEFF: And so that's where it's going to be used for. What are the hours of this?

DONOVAN: So the hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Our grand opening, however, will be the day after Labor Day, I believe is September 3rd. Will be our opening.

JEFF: Next Tuesday. Next?

DONOVANYes. Next Tuesday. Yes. It's getting close. Yeah.

JEFF: Do you have to be a member of the Y to do this?

DONOVAN: You do not have a be a member of the Y. This is definitely a partnership with, ISU students, INL aslo, and then, and then some, some, communities support.

KAILEY: So where can people go to enroll their children in?

DONOVAN: People can go to the main location, 155 North Corner Avenue, but we are waiting first to see what we have before we open the enrollment for the public in the community. Right now, we want to focus our attention, definitely on INL and ISU students. And then it will be open. And so you will get more information about that.

KAILEY: Interesting. So you've already reached out to people at the INL and ISU I assume then?

DONOVAN: Yeah. Yeah. Yes. And we are still working on that. And so it will be open for everyone. But you know, you definitely want to make sure that our ISU students and our INL employees get it, you know, opportunity to use it.

JEFF: So who staffs this? So these teachers in training or these preschool educators?

DONOVAN: We are preschool educators, licensed teachers, and they're excited and getting ready as we speak to get the doors open and provide a safe play for our children. And so, so the staff will come from the YMCA. Okay. And, and so we just excited. It's a very historical moment for the Idaho Falls Family YMCA, with an extended program, for our youngins.

KAILEY: Yeah, it's very important because we have more families coming to.

DONOVAN: Yeah, yeah.

JEFF: So this is going to be big. You keep us up to date, okay?

DONOVAN: Sure.

JEFF: And just remember your favorite dance. You ready? Okay. You found out about it at the Y-M-C-A.