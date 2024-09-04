INL holds ribbon cutting for new Sample Preparation Lab

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho National Laboratory held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for its new Sample Preparation Laboratory.

The new Hazard Category 3 facility will be a national center to research, develop, and qualify materials for nuclear structures.

“Fundamental to the safety of nuclear power systems is the reactor core and how it behaves,” said INL Laboratory Director, John Wagner. “So…this facility…helps us understand the performance of those materials to keep those reactors safe and operating in the right way.”

The lab will make testing go faster so the United States’ nuclear reactors can last longer, and be more economic.

“Nuclear energy is going to be energy of the future, and it's going to be developed right here,” said Idaho U.S. Congressman, Rep. Mike Simpson. “What we're doing with the new development reactors, reservoirs, and other things is fantastic.”