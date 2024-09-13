U Pick Red Barn provides a fun day for those with special needs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—U Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls will open this Saturday to the general public. But on Friday, those with special needs and their parents enjoyed several activities at the pumpkin patch.

They were able to play on the bouncy toys, hay slide, train and other activities. Champs Heart was also there to offer pony rides.

"It's a good opportunity for them to come and enjoy a day for free. We have lots of things they can do for free. All of the activities we get, treats and all kinds of things donated to us from local businesses," Alison Shindurling said. "It's just more of a community that they can come together and be around families that also celebrate and then support individuals in their family that have disabilities," she said.

U-Pick offers this event every year for those with special needs.

The U Pick Red Barn is located at 2282 McNeil Drive.