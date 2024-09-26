Woman killed in train collision in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A woman was killed Wednesday in a train collision near Idaho Falls.

Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies reported just after 5 p.m. an SUV was stopped on the tracks between the crossing arms and back from the stop light at 65th South and Yellowstone Highway. The car was facing westbound.

They said a train heading north activated its emergency braking procedure and blew its horn approximately a quarter-mile before the crossing. It was unable to stop before hitting the the SUV and pushing it off the tracks and down an embankment.

The train crossing at the intersection of 65th South and Yellowstone Highway on September 26, 2024. Shared by Scott Harbison

Firefighters extricated the woman and took her to the hospital, where she later died.

The name of the woman has not been released. No one else was injured.

Union Pacific workers repaired and inspected the rail crossing arms before reopening the intersection to traffic.

Deputies remind motorists and pedestrians to be careful around trains, railroad crossings, and tracks. Trains can operate at any time of the day or night and have the right of way at almost all crossings. No matter what crossing you come across, always stay back from the tracks behind lights and crossing arms, and painted stop lines to allow clearance for the train to come through. Obey blinking red crossing lights by stopping and looking in both directions before you cross, and never drive around crossing arms.