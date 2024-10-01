New fees take effect for Idaho Falls city services

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The new fiscal year for Idaho Falls begins with some increased costs of city services in Idaho Falls.

Fees for animal shelter services, electricity services, and tickets to city attractions will increase slightly as the city keeps the cost of services level with inflation.

"We understand that everybody's pockets can be tightened during times of inflation," said Eric Grossarth, Idaho Falls' public information officer. "And again, just note that we are only collecting what it is to cover the cost to provide you that service."

Below is a list of some of the fees.

More information on the new city budget and fee increases can be found on the Idaho Falls' city website.