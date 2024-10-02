Skip to Content
Shoes donations needed for Community Shoe Box

today at 8:52 AM
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The community shoe box is back! It is a place where you can donate shoes. You can also pick up a pair of shoes if you need them.

This is the second year of the community shoe box.

It is similar to the Wall of Warmth. The goal is to provide shoes for those who are in need before the weather gets colder.

Boxes are set out at 190 First Street in Idaho Falls.

There are boxes for men's and women's shoes in different sizes and boxes for boy's and girl's shoes.

The shoe drive continues until October 21.

