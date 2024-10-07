Woman escapes, Idaho Falls man charged with kidnapping

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFPD News Release) — Around 1:00 this morning, October 7th, 2024, Idaho Falls Police Officers learned that a wanted person, Colby Heaton, had just left his residence. Officers had been searching for Heaton since the evening of October 5th, after officers learned that Heaton had held a woman against her will for several days, beating her repeatedly during that time.

An officer located Heaton’s vehicle, a black Dodge Charger, initially on 1st Street and attempted a traffic stop. Heaton ignored the lights and sirens of the patrol car and fled at estimated speeds of 100 miles per hour, and the officer stopped pursuing due to safety concerns.

Officers found Heaton’s car again, this time driving North on Woodruff from 17th Street. Several Idaho Falls Police Officers, and a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy, pursued Heaton north on Woodruff continuing onto N 15th East, then West on E 65th North, then South on N 5th East at high speeds. As the pursuit reached the area of E 49th North, an Idaho Falls Police Officer successful performed a pursuit intervention technique, commonly called a PIT maneuver, forcing Heaton’s vehicle to spin and stop in the roadway.

Officers ordered Heaton from the car but he refused. Officers eventually used a 40 mm less lethal impact tool, shooting two rounds into the passenger window of the car. The first round broke the window. The second round struck Heaton in the arm.

At that point, Heaton decided to comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle. Heaton was taken into custody. While being detained, Heaton admitted to having just swallowed methamphetamine. Heaton was taken to a local hospital for a jail clearance than taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Colby Heaton, a 54-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for two counts Felony Eluding, Resisting and Obstructing, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.

Heaton was also arrested for five counts Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, and First Degree Kidnapping in connection to the incident that ended on October 5th.

On October 5th, 2024 just before 5:00 p.m., a woman stopped a stranger in the 300 block of 14th Street and said that she had just escaped from Heaton and asked to use the persons phone to call 911. Officers responded, spoke with the victim, and helped her to seek medical attention.

The victim told officers that Heaton had kept her in his residence against her will starting on October 2, 2024. The victim told officers that Heaton was schizophrenic, paranoid and not taking his medications. The victim stated that Heaton believed the victim had several affairs and was speaking to police through hand signals. Heaton forced the victim to stay within view at all times. The victim stated that Heaton had multiple locks on the door, and that she was scared to try to unlock them all even when he was sleeping, because they would make noise and wake him before she could escape.

Between October 2nd and 5th, Heaton beat the victim with his fists, a wooden dowel, a flashlight, and a closed folding knife. Heaton also bit and headbutt the victim and injured her in other ways.

The victim was able to escape when another person came to the residence to pick up a tool. Heaton had told the victim to sit on the porch, wearing sunglasses to conceal bruising, while the other person was there. When Heaton was a short distance away getting the tool for the person, the victim ran away.

A medical examination found that the victim had sustained many injuries including a brain bleed, two black eyes, bruising in several areas of her body, possible broken bones in her hand, and other injuries.

Heaton was not at the residence when officers arrived to take him into custody. Officers have been searching for him since Saturday night.