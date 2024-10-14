Warmer fall weather could lead to pest issues this fall and winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Temperatures have stayed in the 70s even though it’s the middle of October. While some people might enjoy the warm weather, it might lead to a surge in pests in the Gem State.

"We did see a huge amount of [pest] activity this summer. I'm sure a lot of people have seen a lot of vole problems. Then as the weather gets colder, we will start to see those guys wanting to come in," said Falls Pest Services Branch Manager, Rein Weil.

Weil says Idahoans can expect to see rodents and spiders. People in the more rural areas will see more ticks.

"Right now is a great time to try and call a local pest management professional to just check out your home, make sure that everything is sealed up nice and tight, just to make sure that we're not going to have any unintended intruders later on in the winter," said National Pest Management Association Entomologist, Laura Rosenwald.

Rodents just need opening the size of a dime to squeeze into your home, Rosenwald says. So it's important to watch out for anything that could serve as an entrance for pests.

The National Pest Management Association released a forecast on what we can expect from pests this fall and winter.