T-shirt exhibit raises awareness on assault and abuse, honors survivors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— People are invited to make a shirt that honors survivors of assault and abuse.

The Clothesline Project is taking place at the College of Eastern Idaho from October 15th to October 17th.

Organizers say the Clothesline Project is a way for survivors who have experienced any form of intimate violence to design a t-shirt that expresses their unique story through words and artwork. Victims' families and friends are also encouraged to participate.

This is the fourth year the college has hosted the Clothesline Project.

The 3-day event will take place at the CEI Cafeteria between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They will host a free lunch and program on October 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you plan to attend, please sign up using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1pguXU8tBsQeYOr_pZ3ZLXlvGss5vYgCxD3ARARsQNok/edit

Background of the project

In a news release about the project, they said the concept of the Clothesline Project originated in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1990, driven by a startling revelation. During the same period when 58,000 soldiers lost their lives in the Vietnam War, 51,000 U.S. women were killed by individuals they trusted and loved. This shocking statistic propelled the creation of a program dedicated to exposing the issue of violence against women. Artist Rachel Carey-Harper envisioned displaying color-coded t-shirts on a public clothesline to draw attention to this critical issue.

Currently, there are an estimated 500 projects nationally and internationally, totaling approximately 50,000 to 60,000 shirts. These projects span across 41 states and 5 countries, illustrating the widespread impact of this grassroots movement.

The clothesline adorned with differently colored shirts serves multiple essential purposes. It serves as an educational tool, allowing visitors to understand the extent of the issue. Simultaneously, it acts as a healing tool for survivors and their support networks. By hanging a shirt on the line, they can symbolically release some of the pain tied to their experiences and move forward. Most importantly, it lets those suffering in silence realize they are not alone.

Different colors of shirts on display convey various forms of violence:

White: In memory of those lost to violence

Yellow: Survivor of physical assault/domestic violence

Red, Pink, Orange: Survivor of sexual abuse

Blue or Green: Survivor of childhood sexual abuse

Purple: Survivor of an attack due to sexual orientation

Brown or Gray: Survivor of emotional abuse