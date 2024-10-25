Endurocross comes to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The extreme dirt bike competition, Endurocross, has come to Idaho Falls at the Mountain America Center.

About 160 racers are competing this weekend at Endurocross, which features several obstacles for the bikers to navigate, from rocks, to logs, to tractor tires.

Competitors come from around the world. They include those from Poland, to Germany, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Some of the racers shared what makes the event so enjoyable.

“It’s just fun. It's addicting. It's pretty stressful, but it's really good racing for the crowd,” said Endurocross racer Trystan Hart.

“I’ve been racing since I was four years old. That's when I first started riding motorbikes," said Endurocross racer Jonny Walker. "The cheers, everything like that is just what [hypes] me up to go racing."

A round will be held on both Friday and Saturday. The bike riders compete in each round to try to transfer to the main event, which will feature the best bikers of the event for championship points.

