GIFT’s on-demand service inducted into ITD’s Hall of Fame for innovation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Greater Idaho Falls Transit, or GIFT, was inducted into the Idaho Transportation Department’s Hall of Fame for Innovation.

The department highlighted how GIFT is something unique that's not previously applied in the public transportation industry.

The data obtained through this project will lead to further planning and recommendations for other services and possible expansion to surrounding areas.

By the end of October 2024, GIFT has given over 220,000 rides in Idaho Falls.

The program is planning to add 5 additional vehicles over the next six months.

Unlike traditional transportation services with fixed routes and bus stops, GIFT is an on-demand service through a phone app.

For more information, visit https://www.greateriftransit.com/