Snow and ice caused several slide-offs Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - People woke up to snow and slush Tuesday morning. It was really the first time for drivers to experience winter driving conditions this season.

Police said some drivers were not ready for it.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Idaho State Police responded to over 16 crashes and slide-offs from Idaho Falls to Swan Valley.

Several accidents were seen along US 20 and 26 and streets in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police troopers said they were on the roads early, trying to keep people safe.

“It seems like the first snowfall reminds us of those things that our speed needs to be a little less,” said Sgt. Blake Higley. “Our following distance is a big thing. Making sure that we're giving adequate distance for the cars that are in front of us and around us and just being that good overall defensive driver that's aware of everything. The road conditions, the snow on the road, our speed. And if the roads are slick, it's being to be a lot more cautious, because ultimately you'd rather get there safe than not to get there at all.”

Police dispatch said none of the crashes resulted in serious injury.