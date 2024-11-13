Idaho Falls man wins “Name That Scratch Game” lottery contest

The following is a news release from the Idaho Lottery.

BOISE, Idaho – What’s in a name? For Gary Gaskill of Idaho Falls, his winning entry into the Idaho Lottery’s Name that Scratch Game contest earned him $3,000 in Idaho Lottery Scratch tickets and his game name to become a new Idaho Lottery Scratch Game. His winning entry name was “Yeti to Party.”

The Idaho Lottery announced all three winners of their "Name That Scratch Game" contest, an engaging competition where participants submitted their creative ideas for new Scratch ticket game names. In addition to Gaskill, the other top winners who proposed fun and inventive game titles that captured the spirit of the Idaho Lottery were:

Jamie Jensen of Rathdrum who took second place with her clever game title “Cheddar Getter”, winning $2,000 in Scratch ticket prizes.

Jennifer Buseman of Middleton was the third-place winner with her out-of-this-world concept, “Cashtronaut”, securing $1,000 in Scratch ticket prizes.

The contest, which encouraged Idaho residents to think outside the box and come up with catchy names for potential new Scratch games from mid-September to mid-October, received over 14,000 thousand submissions, showcasing the creativity and enthusiasm of the Idaho Lottery’s dedicated players.

"We were thrilled with the number of submissions, the creativity, and the originality of the entries," said Sherie Moody-St. Clair. "The winning names reflect the fun and excitement that our Scratch games bring to players across the state. It was fun seeing people from all over the state coming together to share in the fun and become part of the Idaho Lottery family."