Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

TRAFFIC ALERT: Detour scheduled on section of Emerson Avenue for bridge work

MGN
By
today at 5:38 PM
Published 5:46 PM

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls) - A detour will be in place around a section of Emerson Avenue to replace an aging bridge over the Butte Arm Canal. 

Beginning Nov. 14,  Emerson Avenue will be closed between East 16th Street and East 17th Street. Detours will be set up utilizing both 16th and 17th Streets. It is anticipated construction will be completed in April 2025.  

The contractor, JM Concrete will maintain access to residential driveways as well as sidewalk access for pedestrians on both sides of the Butte Arm Canal throughout the duration of the project. 

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone. 

For questions or concerns about this project, contact JM Concrete at (208) 528-8811 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content