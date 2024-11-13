TRAFFIC ALERT: Detour scheduled on section of Emerson Avenue for bridge work

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls) - A detour will be in place around a section of Emerson Avenue to replace an aging bridge over the Butte Arm Canal.

Beginning Nov. 14, Emerson Avenue will be closed between East 16th Street and East 17th Street. Detours will be set up utilizing both 16th and 17th Streets. It is anticipated construction will be completed in April 2025.

The contractor, JM Concrete will maintain access to residential driveways as well as sidewalk access for pedestrians on both sides of the Butte Arm Canal throughout the duration of the project.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact JM Concrete at (208) 528-8811