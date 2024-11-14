No shooting happened at EIRMC after inaccurate social media post caused concern

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Medical Center said there was no security issue or a lockdown at the hospital after a post was made on a community social media site.

The post said there was a potential shooting at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

EIRMC representative responded that all the rumors and speculations were false.

The post was made on the Facebook group Life in Idaho Falls.

The group's administrators deleted the misleading post and reminded members to call the police instead of posting on social media if something serious happened.