IONA, Idaho (KIFI) - A fifth-wheel RV trailer caught fire in Iona Thursday morning. It started just before 10 a.m. at the corner of Denning Avenue and Oleson Street.

The RV was about four feet from a fence and about 20 feet from another travel trailer, Idaho Falls Fire reported.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and made sure the fire was completely out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.