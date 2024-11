IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)— Downed power lines caused an outage for around 200 to 500 Idaho Falls Power customers on Monday afternoon. It was restored around 4 p.m.

Power officials didn't know what caused the downed power lines.

Customers affected were around Canyon Ave., east to Bannock Ave. and West Elva, north to West Anderson.

The outage lasted for around two hours.