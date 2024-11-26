Local airport reminds flyers about their newest program ahead of busy travel season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Ahead of busy travel season, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport wants to remind flyers about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, which lets people with non-visible disabilities ask for help without bringing too much attention.

Those with non-visible disabilities such as ADHD, epilepsy, dyslexia and more can request a sunflower lanyard or pin to wear throughout the airport. The sunflower tells airport staff that extra help, time, or understanding may be needed.

The City of Idaho Falls' spokesperson, Eric Grossarth, says this initiative is a way for people to ask for needed help without having to speak out about their situation.

The World Health Organization finds that about 16% of people worldwide live with a disability. Some are visible but some are not; some disabilities may also be temporary or situational. The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is meant to accommodate those with disabilities that are immediately apparent.

The airport staff is trained to recognize the sunflower, whether it's worn on a lanyard or as a pin. Flyers can sign up for the Sunflower by calling into the airport ahead of time or by asking staff upon arrival.

Grossarth says Idaho Falls Regional Airport is proud to be the first airport in Idaho to adopt this program.