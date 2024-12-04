Christmas Box Angel Candlelight vigil to honor lives of children lost

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Friday marks the 'worldwide celebration of Children Day' and with it, comes a solemn annual tradition in southeast Idaho. December 6th marks the 21st year of the 'Christmas Box Angel Candlelight Vigil' in Idaho Falls.

The gathering allows parents and loved ones to remember and celebrate the lives of children who have passed away.

People who attend the vigil can place a flower at the base of the angel statue and say the names of those they have lost.

The event organizers, Linda and Terry Hale, say the gathering is an opportunity to meet together and offer support, love, and reassurance to those who share in one of life’s greatest tragedies.

"Unless you've really been through it, you have no idea what the loss of a young child is like," Terry Hale told Local News 8. "So we (attendees of the event) all have something in common, and we know what each other feels. It's really a cathartic to get together and understand each other and say that name one more time for that little child."

The tradition is inspired by the Richard Paul Evans book, "The Christmas Box." Similar vigils will be held at more than 150 angel of hope statues across the country.

The Idaho Falls vigil starts at 6 p.m. at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery on South Yellowstone hwy. All are invited to attend.