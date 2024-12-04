Intoxicated man threatens to kill family with a knife

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A Bonneville County man allegedly threatened to kill his family Tuesday night.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Nathan John Cook, 45, was intoxicated and used a knife to threaten his family.

Deputies were called to a home on Catalina Avenue just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The family told deputies Cook grabbed a knife and threatened to kill his wife if she didn't give him her phone. They said he was drinking heavily for a while and had a history of threatening to kill his son, but tonight told his wife he would kill her and the entire family. The family said at one point, Cook made jabbing motions toward the son's chest at close range with the knife. They told deputies the son was able to push him down and take away the knife.

When deputies arrived, a physical struggle took place as Cook refused to cooperate. Once in handcuffs, deputies removed alcoholic beverages from his pocket.

Cook was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before booking him into the Bonneville County Jail for Felony Aggravated Assault and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

They said no one else in the home was injured, but a deputy received a minor injury when Cook was resisting arrest.