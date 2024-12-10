Live animals star in local Nativity performance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —People watched a live outdoor nativity scene in the Coltman area on Monday night.

Actors dressed as Mary, Joseph, and the three Wise Men gathered for the birth of Jesus Christ, as described in the New Testament. Additionally, onlookers sang hymns from the sidelines.

Live animals, including camels, sheep, goats, and a donkey, also participated.

The Nativity occurred at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on Lewisville Highway north of Idaho Falls.