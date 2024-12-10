Shanta Sanchez named new coroner for Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Commissioners appointed a new County Coroner on Monday night.

Shante Sanchez will be sworn in as County Coroner on December 30th, replacing County Coroner Rick Taylor. Taylor is resigning on December 28th.

Shante Sanchez earned a Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from Arizona State University and attended Medicological Death Investigation training at the University of North Dakota. Sanchez has been serving as a Deputy Coroner with the Bingham County Coroner's Office.

