Skip to Content
Idaho Falls

Shanta Sanchez named new coroner for Bonneville County

Shante Sanchez was chosen to be the next Coroner for Bonneville County.
Bingham County Coroner's Office
Shante Sanchez was chosen to be the next Coroner for Bonneville County.
By
today at 7:18 AM
Published 7:25 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Commissioners appointed a new County Coroner on Monday night.

Shante Sanchez will be sworn in as County Coroner on December 30th, replacing County Coroner Rick Taylor. Taylor is resigning on December 28th.

Shante Sanchez earned a Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from Arizona State University and attended Medicological Death Investigation training at the University of North Dakota. Sanchez has been serving as a Deputy Coroner with the Bingham County Coroner's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Falls

Jump to comments ↓

Maggie Tolleson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content