Hacker accesses student, teacher data in Bonneville School District 93

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville School District 93 sent a letter to parents saying someone accessed their PowerSchool data system during the holiday break.

The letter signed by Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme said PowerSchool notified the school district's IT Department on December 22, 2024. They said an individual used compromised credentials to access their system. They discovered the person then stole student and teacher data dating back to 2005. The information included names, home addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

"In a webinar today, security officials from PowerSchool assured us that they have worked with the threat actor to ensure that all stolen records have subsequently been destroyed," Woostenhulme reported in the letter to parents.

You can read the full letter from the school district here.