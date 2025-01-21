Idaho Falls Rescue Mission supports those in need during extreme cold

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Subzero temperatures are creating dangerous conditions across eastern Idaho and some of those most at risk are people without homes.

In response to the cold, the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission (IFRM) has opened its warming shelter from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. This allows people to come in, find shelter, and get a warm drink.

"We see some of the ramifications of people trying to brave that weather every year, which is heartbreaking," IFRM Executive Director Tyler Perkins told Local News 8. "That's really where we came up with the idea, and said, 'even if somebody doesn't want to participate in our programs and they don't want to come stay at our shelter, at least we can open up a place where they can get warm, get some resources."

IFRM provides shelter to around 80 to 100 homeless individuals every night, but there are still members of the Gem State community braving the cold weather. But Perkins says they still see a handful of people braving the cold every winter.

According to the Point In Time (PIT) count for 2024, there were 221 unsheltered homeless in Southeast Idaho alone.

"Most people during the winter, they'll couch surf or they'll live out of their car with their heater on all night," said Perkins. "Or they'll bounce around hotels and family. They'll do a little bit more just to stay out of the cold. So we're fortunate to not have a large population braving the cold (here), because it's lethal."

IFRM's annual 'Walk in the Cold' fundraiser is scheduled for March 15th, 2025. The walk allows people to step into the shoes of those experiencing homelessness and raise awareness.

"It just gives you a feeling of imagining what what would it be like to sleep in a car where you can't run the heater all night or sleep out on the street... It really can change your thinking, regardless of what you think about homeless and homelessness issues," says Perkins.

