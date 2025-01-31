Mortar caused the evacuation of Idaho Falls Regional Airport earlier this month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Transportation Security Administration said on Facebook that an inert mortar was found in one Idaho Falls Regional Airport passenger's checked bag.

The Idaho Falls Regional Airport was evacuated on January 11. Officials said it was evacuated because of a suspicious device, but they didn't say what.

On Friday, Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth confirmed that the mortar was the device that prompted the evacuation.

If you plan to fly, just remember explosives are not good flight companions and are prohibited, inert or otherwise.