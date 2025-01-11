Skip to Content
Passengers evacuated after “suspicious device” was found at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport

today at 5:18 PM
Published 5:24 PM

The following is a media release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (City of Idaho Falls) – Around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, a security incident occurred at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport resulting in the response of the Idaho Falls Police and Fire Departments.

Passengers were immediately evacuated to a safe terminal area while an investigation occurred.

During the security screening process, a suspicious device was discovered in the luggage. Upon concluding the investigation, it was determined the suspicious item was not dangerous. The airport has no further information to provide at this time.

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

