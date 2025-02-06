TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main repair on Woodruff Avenue Thursday

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a broken water main on the 1300 block of South Woodruff Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Work is scheduled to begin immediately on the repair and is anticipated to be completed around 5:00 p.m. The actual duration of the water being shut off to impacted properties will depend on the conditions encountered. All properties whose water service is being impacted are being personally notified by Water Division staff.

Traffic will also be impacted around the worksite. Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

Additionally, when water is restored in the area, residents may notice discoloration in the water. It is recommended residents impacted run their cold water until clear before consumption.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the water main as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.