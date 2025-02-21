Idaho Falls traffic alert – 17th Street construction this Sunday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls has sent out a traffic alert for area drivers. Traffic will intermittently be impacted on a section of 17th Street on Sunday, Feb. 23, as contractors install girders for the new Emerson Bridge.

On 17th Street between South Boulevard and Holmes Avenue, closures of both outside lanes will be implemented throughout the day. Traffic flaggers will temporarily close interior lanes for approximately two minutes intermittently while trucks move into position to unload the new bridge girders.

The City anticipates that all lanes of traffic will be reopened before Monday, barring unforeseen circumstances.

"We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safety during this operation," writes Eric Grossarth of the City of Idaho Falls. "Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone."