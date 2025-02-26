D91 students raise nearly 50,000 cans for annual Souper Bowl

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The results are in from this year's District 91's Souper Bowl competition.

Together, students from Idaho Falls and Skyline High Schools collected over 46,600 cans of soup and food to support local families in need.

They also raised over $7,150 through cash and Venmo donations. The Community Food Basket can turn every dollar donated into $4 worth of food.

"A huge shoutout to these students for making a real difference in our community," D91 Staff wrote on Facebook.

Students delivered the donations to the Idaho Falls community food basket last week.

The donation comes as the district recently opened new food pantries at Emerson Alternative High School and Eagle Rock Middle School, joining existing pantries at Dora Erickson Elementary, Skyline High School, and Idaho Falls High School.