Seether set to perform in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Another major hard-rock/grunge group is making a stop in Eastern Idaho's gateway for live entertainment. Seether’s The Surface Seems So Far Tour with special guests P.O.D. and Nonpoint comes to Idaho Falls at the Mountain America Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1999, Seether (Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey, and Corey Lowery) has built a dedicated global fanbase, providing camaraderie and a sense of personal power. With three platinum and two gold albums, 22 #1 singles, and over 2 billion streams worldwide, they are recognized as Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist.

Since 1992, P.O.D. has united audiences with a blend of hard rock, hip-hop, reggae, and alternative music, delivering a message of unification and resilience. The San Diego quartet—Sonny Sandoval, Marcos Curiel, Traa Daniels, and Wuv Bernardo—emerged from a tough neighborhood near the Mexican border to become a three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum act.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster or during open hours at the Mountain America Center's Bingham Healthcare Box Office.