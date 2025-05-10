Idaho State Police car crashes into another vehicle during high-speed chase in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A high-speed chase came to a crashing halt Friday night, when an Idaho State Police car collided with another vehicle in Idaho Falls. The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 17th and Pancheri.

An ambulance was observed leaving the scene with occupants. It's unknown at this time who was onboard. The condition of the state trooper and the other driver are unknown.

The chase and crash lit up social media. Members of the Facebook group "Life in Idaho Falls" reported seeing law enforcement officers chasing a white vehicle through west Idaho Falls headed toward town. One member of the group who witnessed the crash said the vehicle being chased got away, but Local News 8 has not been able to confirm this.

At the scene of the crash, Local News 8 met Leighton Johnson, who witnessed police cars involved in the response.

"As I was getting off of work, I pulled onto the Pancheri bridge, and I had a cop coming from South Colorado… as I took a right turn, there was another cop in that left turn lane," Leighton said.

"He pulls all the way around, bloops me, turns on his lights, and speeds up towards the highway… then I see two more cops coming down from Broadway with their lights on, going 60 mph.

They go past me, and I'm pretty sure they turn onto Pancheri. I'm pretty sure they they figured out [the state trooper] crashed over here, but the highway ones, I'd guess they come through downtown- kind of all ended up right here.

I just saw, I don't know, maybe six… seven cops, all going different ways. I then went back onto Pancheri, saw an ambulance coming past me near Skyline. I drove around a little bit more, figured out from my parents that the crash happened right here," Leighton said.

Jessica Clements with Idaho Falls Police tells Local News 8 that Idaho State Police is investigating the high-speed chase and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Idaho State Police says a press release will be coming soon. We are still awaiting a response from the Sheriff's Office.