BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County road crews will turn three intersections into 4-way stops.

Starting May 19, 2025, the following intersections will become 4-way stops. They include 49th S and 45th East (Crowley Road), 65th S and Ammon Road, and 15th East (St. Leon) and 65th North.

Below are maps of the intersections.

49th S and 45th E:

65th S and Ammon Rd.:

15th E and 65th N: