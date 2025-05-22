Allegiant launches nonstop Idaho Falls-Denver flights

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Allegiant Air officially launched new nonstop service Thursday from Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) to the Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado. To celebrate, the airline is offering one-way fares on the route for as low as $42.

"We're excited to connect passengers in Idaho Falls to Denver," said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer. "Our unique approach of offering all nonstop flights at unbeatable value continues to resonate with travelers. Allegiant is dedicated to providing budget-friendly options that empower our passengers to customize their perfect getaway."

These new flights will operate up to twice weekly.

"Allegiant's new service to Denver provides an incredible opportunity for travelers to explore all the exciting attractions along Colorado's Front Range," commented Ian Turner, IDA Airport Director. "Demand for air service continues to grow in Idaho Falls, and our partners at Allegiant have consistently recognized and responded to this need."

