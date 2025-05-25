Idahoans learn about American flag handling and care

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Since it's Memorial Day Weekend, Idahoans are remembering our veterans.

Locals gathered at the Field of Honor and learned about how to properly care for our country's flag.

The American flag should be folded a certain way, and should never touch the ground. If it’s flown at half-staff during times of mourning, it needs to be brought up to the top of the staff first, then lowered.

The Idaho Falls Exchange Club's Dan Kahl has three flags at the Field of Honor dedicated to some of his veteran family members, including his father, who served in World War II.

"He instilled in me the purpose of Memorial Day, patriotism, and honoring those that have served and paid the ultimate price. Because of that, I also honor him with a flag this year."

American flags are supposed to only be displayed during daylight hours, unless they are illuminated at night. Kahl says that's why lights are shone on these flags after dark, and people can still come see them at night.