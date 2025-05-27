Special Olympics gears up for state games with torch run

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—In an annual event that's become a favorite for participants and supporters alike, the Special Olympic torch is on its way across the state ahead of this summer's state Special Olympic Games in Nampa.

Idaho Falls is one of many cities in the path of the torch run. Tuesday's run from Waterfront Park in Snake River Landing to Teton Toyota was short, but it was a chance to bring the spirit of the games to the city and specifically for law enforcement agencies to show their support.

Several law enforcement agencies participated in the run, including the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Falls Police, and the Pocatello Police.

"They (law enforcement agencies) are an integral piece of our awareness arm as far as spreading the awareness of Special Olympics and helping increase participation and support," said Mike Fitch, a Law Enforcement Torch Run Liaison. "They're also a huge part of our fundraising aspects. The majority of our fundraising goes through law enforcement agencies that we do statewide year round."

For local Special Olympic Teams, like the Idaho Falls Pirates, support from law enforcement and donations is key to helping them participate and compete.

"Whether you're going to a softball field, botchy ball, swimming, it all costs money," said Chad Blythe the Special Olympics local commissioner for the Idaho Falls Pirates. "All the funds that we raise here, helps us rent those facilities, gives us access to them, and helps us provide more fun sports for everybody to come out and play."

Blythe says the Idaho Falls Pirates accepts athletes of all levels of abilities, disabilities and performance. "Doesn't matter if you're higher functioning, lower functioning. We try to make sure everybody gets included."

This year to raise money for the Idaho Special Olympics state chapter, supporters can enter a raffle for a brand new Toyota Tundra that was on display at Teton Toyota. All proceeds from the raffle will go to support teams around the state.

The torch run will continue for another week across various cities in Idaho until the state games begin next month in Nampa.