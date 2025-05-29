Permits required to build on your property

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — With summer coming up, many people are anxious to get outside and make improvements to their homes and yards. Some want to put up new fences or even buildings. It turns out, you need permits from the city to build these things.

The City of Idaho Falls says the permits are necessary to make sure new structures don’t block visibility for drivers or become fire hazards.

A fence permit in Idaho Falls costs only $5, but permits to build decks, patios, or install solar panels will cost more.

"All these different things will have a little bit of a different fee because some of the size and the scopes of the projects are different," said City of Idaho Falls Public Information Officer, Kimberly Felker.

Felker says something like a roof or fencing permit can take around two to three business days to be approved, while a bigger project like a deck or shed can take about five to 10 business days for approval.

More information on how to apply for a building permit can be found here.