Idaho Falls teachers reject salary proposal, board seeks path forward

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) — In a surprising turn of events, the Idaho Falls Education Association (IFEA) voted against ratifying a proposed salary and benefits agreement, prompting the Idaho Falls School Board to reassess its approach to negotiations. The decision has raised concerns about the negotiation process and the upcoming school year.



The tentative agreement, reached after months of discussions and 42 hours with a federal mediator, offered a $35.3 million compensation package, including an average 4.4% salary increase for certified staff. Notably, this proposal was put forward by the IFEA itself, making the rejection unexpected for the School Board.



Board Chair Hillary Radcliffe expressed disappointment but reaffirmed the district’s commitment to collaboration. “While we are disappointed that the agreement was not ratified, we are committed to working with IFEA to reach an agreement,” Radcliffe said. “The Board is looking forward to a strong and smooth start to the school year and continuing to serve the students of Idaho Falls School District.”



The Board is now focused on understanding the reasons behind the rejection, suspecting it may reflect broader concerns among teachers about the negotiation process. Despite the setback, their priority remains clear: supporting educators while ensuring high-quality education for all students in Idaho Falls School District 91.



As the new school year approaches, the Board and IFEA are expected to resume negotiations to secure a sustainable agreement. District officials emphasize their dedication to fostering a positive environment for both teachers and students.



