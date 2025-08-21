Bonneville County Prosecutor faces funding gap compared to public defenders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal reports that his office is struggling with limited funding compared to state-supported public defenders, creating challenges in the local justice system. Until 2024, Bonneville County funded both prosecutors and public defenders from local taxes, ensuring equal resources.

In 2024, a state law shifted public defense funding to the state, while prosecutors continued to rely on county budgets. Neal describes the shift: "For every dollar the county puts into prosecution, the state is paying $1.50 for defending criminals. With conflict cases handled by private attorneys at $125 an hour, it’s closer to $1.75 from the state, creating up to a 3 to 1 advantage for public defenders in district courts."

This funding gap results in prosecutors being outnumbered, often facing three defense attorneys for every one prosecutor in felony courts. Public defenders handle smaller caseloads, while prosecutors manage up to 18-20 jury trials per week on a single judge’s docket.

Neal says residents can attend county budget hearings or contact Bonneville County Commissioners to support balanced funding for the justice system.













