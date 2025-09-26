Community shows support for annual Emotion Bowl

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Falls area is celebrating the 60th annual Emotion Bowl, where Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School football teams play against each other.

"I'm going for the Skyline Grizzlies," said Idaho Falls resident Stephanie Lamb. "Because my nephew plays on the team over there. I think they've got a great chance. They've done really good. Been working really hard."

"I'm an alumni from Idaho Falls High School. My dad went to Idaho Falls High School. A lot of my family went to Idaho Falls," said Idaho Falls Resident, Sadie Despot. "So we're big Tiger fans over here."

Several local businesses show their support for either school by painting on their windows.

"Through the decades, we've always enjoyed letting the students paint the windows, if they've asked us. Whether it's Skyline and/or [Idaho Falls]," said Idaho Falls resident Ken Despot.

The Emotion Bowl dates back to when Skyline High School split off from Idaho Falls High School in 1966. The rivalry over the game has been going strong ever since, but that makes it all the more fun for the community.

"It's such a long-time, ongoing rivalry that they have. It's just really important to everybody around here," Lamb said.

"I just love the tradition of the whole thing," said Sadie Despot.

"You're just out there enjoying these young people who put so much effort into their craft, into football, into their sport," Ken Despot said. "And just the rivalry itself is amazing."

Since both schools share their football field, whichever team wins gets to paint the goal posts their school colors.

"We hope to see those goalposts turn orange sometime soon," Sadie Despot said.

The Emotion Bowl kicks off Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ravsten Stadium.