Lisa Burtenshaw elected as Idaho Falls Mayor; Brandon Lee elected to City Council

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Lisa Burtenshaws won the runoff election for Idaho Falls mayor.

The unofficial results show Burtenshaw received 6,435 votes, or 53.1%, of the votes over Jeff Alldridge 5,663 votes, or 46.8%.

In the Idaho Falls City Council race for Seat 2, Brandon Lee took 59.5% of the vote over Teresa Dominick's 40.5%

That's a change from the November 4th election where Jeff Alldridge took a narrow lead with 5,599 votes, while Lisa Burtenshaw secured 5,537 votes.

This story is still developing and will be updated.