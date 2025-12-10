Toy Emergency: Firefighters Need Help ‘Filling the Ambulance’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The “Fill the Ambulance” toy drive is wrapping up, literally, and Idaho Falls firefighters need your help delivering Christmas magic to kids this holiday season.



Firefighters are more than halfway toward their goal of filling an entire ambulance with toys to deliver to children and teens at the Ronald McDonald House and Idaho Falls Rescue Mission this year.

Idaho Falls Firefighter Donovan Hendrix spoke with Local News 8 today as the drive works to help as many kids as possible.



“The goal is really just to fill that ambulance from the bottom to the top — stuffed full of items for children," Hendrix said. “So a lot of times people will give gifts for younger kids, and this year we're looking at getting gifts for ages 10 to 18."



The firefighters are collecting items of all sorts for both boys and girls — from bicycles to makeup to basketballs. Gifts should be new and in the original packaging, as many will be given to kids in the hospital and need to be sanitary.



“The best part about it is honestly just seeing all kinds of people come together to help support kids in need,” Hendrix said.

If you would like to assist, gifts can be dropped off at any Idaho Falls Fire Station, Firehose Car Wash or Maltese Crossfit.

A Final Push



The drive to fill an ambulance with toys ends Friday with a fun event at Fixxology on Northgate Mile (by Fred Meyer) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those that donate a new, packaged toy can receive a a free 20 ounce drink or 15 percent off their order.



On Saturday, firefighters will deliver the toys to the Ronald McDonald House in a Light Parade and Ugly Sweater Car Show. The car show begins at 4 p.m., and the Light Parade starts at 5 p.m. at Teton Toyota, ending at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Help make a child's Christmas by bringing a gift to your local Idaho Falls Fire station.