Idaho Falls

Bonneville deputies investigate a “critical incident” on North County Line Road

KIFI
By
today at 8:56 AM
Published 9:02 AM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County deputies are investigating what they call "a critical incident" along North County Line Road.

A one-mile stretch between 95th East and 85th East, along the Jefferson County line, is closed while investigators process the scene.

Authorities say the area is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the road reopens.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are released.

Curtis Jackson

