Demolition of old Idaho Falls water tower begins next week

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (News Release) - Demolition of the old water tower is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 5. Activities next week will include crane/site setup, with tower removal activities anticipated to begin Friday, Jan. 9.

Demolition will begin at the top of the structure and progress downward, with sections being removed by cranes and specialized equipment. The removal of the old tower is anticipated to be completed in February.

Some parts of the tower have been selected for preservation, while most of the materials will be recycled. Distribution of individual pieces to the general public is unavailable due to safety and logistical issues.

Minimal traffic interruptions are expected. Short-term flagging operations on Capital Avenue may occur as equipment is delivered to the site. No major road closures are anticipated, but some minor interruptions may occur at the Idaho Falls Power building main entrance. Library parking will remain accessible throughout the project.

“This project is an important investment in the reliability and resiliency of Idaho Falls’ water system,” said Chris Fredericksen, Idaho Falls Public Works director. “By replacing the 89-year-old tower, we are ensuring safe, reliable water service for our community for generations to come.”

The water tower is a critical component of the city’s potable water system, maintaining pressure for multiple wells and providing stored, pressurized water for power outages and firefighting. Built in 1937, the 500,000-gallon tower has served the community for decades and is being replaced as part of a long-term investment in Idaho Falls’ water infrastructure. The new elevated water tower will hold 1 million gallons, doubling storage capacity, strengthening system reliability and enhancing the city’s overall water infrastructure.

The city honored the tower’s legacy through the Water Tower Tribute, a series of community events held over the past year, culminating in an October block party celebrating the tower and its role in Idaho Falls’ history.