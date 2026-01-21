Skip to Content
Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw to deliver inaugural State of the City Address

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw is set to deliver her first State of the City address later today, Wednesday, Jan. 21.

The event is being hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Association of REALTORS® and will serve as a platform for the Mayor to discuss economic development, infrastructure, and community priorities for the coming year.

Mayor Burtenshaw will begin her remarks at 12 PM. Local News 8 will provide a live stream of Mayor Burtenshaw's speech above.

