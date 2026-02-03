Police chase ends with 2 people arrested in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A high-speed chase on I-15 ended at the Broadway off-ramp in Idaho Falls near the former Shari's Restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said around 2 p.m., Idaho State Police stopped a white SUV was stopped on I-15 between the Hells-Half Acre Rest Area and Shelley exit. Suddenly, the vehicle sped away north on the Interstate. The trooper then chased after them, requesting help from Idaho Falls Police.

Clements said the vehicle took the Broadway exit and crossed the intersection, running through a fence near the Idaho Falls welcome sign and came to rest on the sidewalk just outside the Shari's building.

Clements said police quickly arrested the driver and a passenger. They are calling it a drug investigation even though they haven't said if any illegal drugs have been located.

An SUV is searched after a high speed with Idaho State Police on Feb. 3.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.