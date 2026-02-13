Prosecutor clears Bonneville County officers in December shootings

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal has cleared 3 officers of any wrongdoing during two separate officer-involved shootings.

Neal released two reports on Friday, February 13, 2026, explaining why he cleared the officers.

Bonneville County Sheriff Deputies Kyle Penney and Deputy William Stadtman were investigated for a shooting that took place on December 17 involving Landon Smith.

Idaho Falls Police officer Eric Rose fired his weapon when Eddy Trejo De Arco grabbed a knife.

Below are summaries of Neal's reports.

Landon Smith Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

In the early morning of December 17, 2025, Bonneville County deputies were looking for a reckless driver in Bonneville County, a orange Jeep operated by Landon Smith.

Smith was observed driving recklessly on Ammon Road. Deputies tried to stop him, but ended their chases for safety reasons.

Smith was seen again driving in the city of Ucon by a Sheriff's detective in an unmarked car. Three other deputies caught with him near County Line Road that divides Bonneville and Jefferson County east of 85th East. Deputy Kyle Penney conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver on Smith's car causing him to spin into the north shoulder of the road.

When Smith tried to get away, he hit a Sheriff's car head-on. Deputy William Stadtman then hit Smith's car door to prevent him from leaving.

"Dash camera footage clearly shows Mr. Smith drew a gun and held it to his own head, and when confronted by deputies, fatally shot himself," the report said.

Deputies heard a gunshot and saw glass spray from the driver’s window. Believing they were being fired upon, Deputies Penney and Stadtman returned fire.

Investigators determined Smith died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. His firearm was found near his right hand with one casing inside the Jeep. None of the deputies’ rounds struck him.

Prosecutors concluded the deputies acted in reasonable self-defense, given the perceived threat, darkness, poor visibility, and Smith’s dangerous actions. Under Idaho law, their use of force was justified, and no criminal charges will be filed.

Eddy Trejo de Arco Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

According to the prosecutor's report, the incident began around 5:05 a.m. on December 22, 2025, when a man called 911 on behalf of his pregnant daughter, reporting threats from her boyfriend, Eduardo “Eddy” Trejo de Arcos. The caller warned police that Trejo de Arcos might be intoxicated and had access to weapons.

Idaho Falls Police arrived minutes later and heard arguing inside the apartment. Body-camera footage shows Trejo de Arcos allowing officers into the apartment. The apartment was mostly dark, making visibility difficult.

Inside, the victim told Officer Eric Rose she had been pushed, choked, and threatened with a large knife throughout the night. She also reported threats toward her father and said Trejo de Arcos had hidden the knife in a drawer on the couch.

The prosecutor notes that after lights were turned on, the handle of the silver knife was partially visible in the drawer. Trejo de Arcos admitted to moving it and threatening the victim’s father, giving Officer Rose probable cause to arrest him.

Investigative reports state that while being handcuffed, Trejo de Arcos suddenly broke free, lunged toward the couch, and grabbed the knife. Officer Rose can be heard on body‑camera audio shouting “knife!” to warn other officers.

According to officers’ statements and video evidence, Trejo de Arcos fought violently, broke free from an officer trying to restrain him, raised the knife in a stabbing motion, and took a stance indicating he was about to charge.

At this moment—per the prosecutor’s findings—Officer Rose fired one round, striking Trejo de Arcos in the chest. Officers immediately commanded him to drop the knife, which he did before collapsing.

Body‑camera footage and reports confirm officers rendered aid until EMS arrived. Trejo de Arcos was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy confirmed a single gunshot wound with no other bullet injuries, consistent with the body‑camera video. A floor mark that concerned family members was analyzed by a crime‑scene expert and determined not to be a bullet strike.

Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal concluded that:

Trejo de Arcos posed an imminent threat of death or serious injury

Officer Rose issued commands before using deadly force

The force used was reasonable, lawful, and necessary under Idaho Code § 18‑4009

The prosecutor declined criminal charges, stating Officer Rose acted in self-defense and was protecting himself, fellow officers, and the victim from an aggravated assault or attempted murder.