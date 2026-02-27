Fire destroys Bonneville County home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A house fire has destroyed a home on Saddle Horn Drive south of Idaho Falls.

Around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 2026, 911 calls came in reporting the fire. Even with a five-minute response time, firefighters say the fire had already escalated.

A neighbor shared video showing a thick cloud of smoke engulfing the home Firefighters initially went inside to fight the flames, but were forced to evacuate as conditions worsened.

Crews then switched to a defensive attack, working from the outside to contain the fire.

Windows were shattered and the second-story roof had collapsed. Fire officials say the fire started outside and spread to the home.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says the back of the house was fully destroyed.

The home is considered a total loss, with damage estimated at about $400,000.